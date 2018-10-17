InventHelp Inventor Develops Signal Path Noise Eliminator for Electric Guitars (ALL-1670)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- All electric guitar players experience the unpleasant hum that compromises the sound quality of the music signal. Now however, an inventor from Calhoun, Ga., has found a way to mute that noise.

He developed a prototype for THE HUM BUSTER to provide a clean audio signal free of noise from an electric guitar. As such, it improves sound quality for both live and recording applications, enhancing enjoyment of electric guitar music for players and audiences alike. As a result, it eliminates player frustration for a better performance. This novel device is lightweight, portable and easy to use. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "Since we know all guitarists are plagued with the annoyance of signal path noise, there's a need for a means of minimizing that interference. I thought this idea would be the perfect solution," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1670, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

