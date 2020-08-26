InventHelp Inventor Develops Simple Accessory for Securing a Trash Bag in a Can (DLL-3553)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent a trash bag from falling into the can," said an inventor, from McKinney, Texas, "so I invented THE CAN CLIP."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to hold a plastic bag in an upright orientation within a trash can. In doing so, it helps to keep the bag from falling into the can to prevent messes. It also saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to reposition a trash bag or to tie a knot in the trash bag in order to secure it to the can. The invention features a durable, reusable and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and small businesses. Additionally, it is producible in varying size and color variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design reduces hassles by ensuring that the trash bag remains in an upright position."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3553, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

