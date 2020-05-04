InventHelp Inventor Develops Simple and Convenient Way to Locate a Vehicle (CBA-3667)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and convenient way to find your car in a parking lot or help first responders find you in the event of an emergency," said an inventor, from Shaw AFB, S.C., "so I invented HELP ME FIND MY CAR."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to locate a vehicle in a crowded parking lot. In doing so, it eliminates the need to aimlessly search for a car. As a result, it saves time and effort and it can also be used to signal or locate a vehicle or boat in distress. The invention features a lightweight and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle and boat owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could enhance visibility and safety."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

