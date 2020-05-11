InventHelp Inventor Develops Simple and Sanitary Stool Collect (TRO-245)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found the standard means to collect stool samples to be messy, awkward and unsanitary," said an inventor from Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a better method to collect the samples."

He developed the MED COLLECT to offer increased hygiene with a more sanitary design. This invention effectively captures stool samples to ensure accurate results and less chance of the sample being contaminated. Additionally, its use would eliminate the generation of contaminated medical waste.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

