InventHelp Inventor Develops Simple Way to Fasten or Open a Zipper (MBC-228)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way for a woman to fasten the zipper on the back of a dress," said an inventor, from Coon Rapids, Minn., "so I invented the WOZUP FUN."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to fasten or open a zipper. In doing so, it eliminates the need to ask for assistance. It also reduces physical strain. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women, households and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design combined independence and comfort to make dressing fun."

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

