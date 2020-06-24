InventHelp Inventor Develops Single Control Braking System for Motor Cycles (HKT-146)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While traditional motorcycle brakes are effective, they require dual control using both a hand control and a foot pedal. An inventor from Oxford, N.J., however, has designed a system that is easier and faster in reducing speed in this type of motor vehicle.

He developed a prototype for SMART BRAKES, which enables drivers to regulate braking percentage at both front and rear wheels simultaneously. As such, it enables drivers to respond quickly to road changes, which improves vehicle safety. At the same time, it facilitates better performance and affords greater speed control.

The inventor's racing experience inspired the idea. "As a professional race driver for over 30 years with national awards for both cars and motorcycles," he said, "I saw a need for this type of system to improve performance on motorcycles, motorbikes and ATVs."

The original design was submitted to the Hacketstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

