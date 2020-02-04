InventHelp Inventor Develops Single-use Covers for Pet Bedding (HTM-7518)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While dog and cat owners care about keeping their pets comfortable for sleeping, maintaining clean pet bedding can be a challenge. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Ponce De Leon, Fla., however, that challenge is easy to overcome.

She developed the patent pending DISPOSABLE PET BED COVER to protect a pet bed from odor and soiling. As such, it prolongs the life and quality of the pet's bed by eliminating the need to frequently wash and dry the bed, saving considerable time and effort. At the same time, it helps to keep the pet free of fleas, facilitating sanitary conditions. This durable and comfortable pet supply item is also lightweight and easy to use. In addition, it is safe, convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience as a pet owner inspired the idea. "I've always had pets and was looking for an easy way to take care of their bedding needs," he said.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7518, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

