InventHelp Inventor Develops Skincare Product to Heal Skin and Keep it Healthy (TPA-2631)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a doctor and I wanted to create a skincare solution to help heal a variety of problems and reduce signs of aging," said an inventor, from Clearwater, Fla., "so I invented MARY'S HERBAL SOLUTION."

The invention provides an effective way to cleanse, rejuvenate, moisturize and reduce redness of the skin. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional skin creams and treatments. As a result, it could help to heal sores from 1st and 2nd degree burns, wounds, skin rashes, acne, eczema, boils, etc. and it could contribute to healthier, younger looking skin. The invention features an all-natural design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, a prototype sample is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to use harsh and harmful chemical products on the skin."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2631, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

