InventHelp Inventor Develops Sleep Cushion for Leg Comfort (CPC-511)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Any number of knee and ankle problems often to nights of leg pain and interrupted sleep. Fortunately, an inventor from Orange, Connecticut has figured out how to solve that problem.

He developed KNEE & ANKLE PILLOW to relieve knee and ankle pain while sleeping on the side with knees and ankles together. As such, it keeps the legs separated by a soft cushion for improved comfort to help contribute to a better night's sleep. What's more, this lightweight, compact and portable sleep aid is easy to use and maintain and retains its shape and structure during continued use. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, it novel yet simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I played soccer in my younger years," he said, "and now I feel pain when I sleep on my side with my knees and ankles touching."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-511, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

