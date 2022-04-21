InventHelp Inventor Develops Sleep Mask to Protect Eyelash Extensions and Eye Surgeries (FED-2367)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wear eyelash extensions and needed a better mask to protect them while sleeping," said an inventor, from University Pl., Wash., "so I invented the SLEEP MASK. My design would prevent artificial eyelashes from becoming damaged or dislodged while sleeping at night. Additionally, this mask is also beneficial for those who have recently had eye surgery as this mask is designed so as not to press against the eye when in use."

The invention provides an effective way to protect and maintain eyelash extensions at night. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional sleep masks. As a result, it prevents the eyelashes from contacting the mask and it helps to preserve the appearance and shape of eyelash extensions and protect your eyes during the healing process after a medical procedure. The invention features a novel design that is easy to wear. So, it is ideal for individuals who have had any kind of medical procedure on their eyes such as cataract or cosmetic surgery or who wear artificial eyelash extensions. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp