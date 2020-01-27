InventHelp Inventor Develops Slice Server (CKL-1214)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I observed the difficulty associated with serving smaller sizes of food with standard serving utensils," said an inventor from Rockford, Illinois. "This inspired me to develop a better version that could feature an adjustable design."

He developed the ADJUST-A-SLICE which features an adjustable design to ease the task of serving casseroles, pies, cakes and lasagna. This invention would provide a quick and simple way to serve the food in square or triangular pieces. It could serve the exact size and appropriate portion of food.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

