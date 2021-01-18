InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Mirror Design (AUP-1156)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to view my bald spot up close and detailed. I took multiple camera shots but couldn't really see clearly the attributes of the bald spot," said an inventor from Temple, Texas. "So, I created the MIRROR IMAGE."

The invention fulfills the need for a proposed digital smart mirror having various capabilities related to digital video recording and playback for the state-of-the-art digital device consumer. It provides multiple uses for personal care, military training, wardrobe cataloging, social media sharing, and content practice session usage. The device allows one to understand one's body language in various presentation, acting, singing, or other personal performance situations. Additionally, it would be easy to use and install.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

