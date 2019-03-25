InventHelp Inventor Develops "Smart" Shopping Cart (WDH-2442)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I know what it is like pushing a heavy cart through the store and working in the back of a store stocking," said an inventor from Waldorf, Md. "I got tired of having to push the carts around, and I thought it would be great if the carts could move by themselves and follow me."

He developed the ZOMBIE to follow the user around the store. The "smart" design saves the user from having to push a heavy cart, which reduces physical stress and strain. This makes shopping more convenient and enjoyable. The invention is ideal for use by the elderly and individuals with limited mobility. Furthermore, the unique design also safeguards carts against theft.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2442, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

