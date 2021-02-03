InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Snacks (SDB-1514)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband and I spend a great deal of time getting our children juice and various snacks," said an inventor from San Diego, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a parent-controlled appliance similar to a vending machine."

She developed the BE SNACK'N' to provide independence for children while saving parents time and energy. This invention limits snack consumption to certain times while requiring biometric access technology for use. Parental control settings would be employed for snacks as well as to play games, access the Internet or watch videos.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

