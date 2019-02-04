InventHelp Inventor Develops Smoke Director for Fires (MBC-172)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love sitting by a fire, but the smoke can be a real nuisance when it gets in your face, eyes and lungs," said an inventor from Mora, Minn. "I came up with this idea to direct the flow of smoke away from people seated around the fire. It provides other benefits as well."

He created a prototype for the COVER DOME to direct smoke up and away from people seated around the fire. The accessory keeps smoke from getting into the eyes, nose and mouth. This makes sitting near a fire more comfortable and enjoyable. The unit also offers a convenient way to regulate the directional flow of the smoke. The design allows easy access for adding logs and maintaining the fire. Additionally, the invention includes a grill for cooking purposes.

The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MBC-172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

