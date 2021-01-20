InventHelp Inventor Develops Smoke Snuffer (FRO-662)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While smoking, I desired a means to reduce the amount of smoke and to stop the burning of unfinished tobacco," said an inventor from Fresno, Calif. "This inspired me to develop an ashtray that could extend the use of expensive cigarettes while containing the smoke."

He developed the SMOKE TRAP to capture and contain smoke when the cigarette is extinguished to prevent the room from filling with as much smoke. This invention could feature an economical design as the unsmoked tobacco could be saved and relit later. Additionally, it would be compact, convenient and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

