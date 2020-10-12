InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow Airbag (BMA-5594)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We both work in the trucking industry and are aware of Jessica's Law which requires drivers to remove all snow or ice from vehicles prior to traveling on New Hampshire roads," said inventors from Kingston, N.H. "This inspired us to develop a means to more easily and safety remove snow from tractor trailer roofs."

The patent-pending SNOW SLIDE provides a safer and faster means to clear the vehicle of snow prior to travel than climbing a ladder to push the snow. As a result, it eliminates other motorists from being temporarily blinded by snow. Additionally, it may spare truckers costly fines while helping to reduce insurance costs and lawsuits filed.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5594, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

