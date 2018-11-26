InventHelp Inventor Develops Snow Shovel that Lights Pathway (HTM-6228)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "A few years ago I was shoveling snow when the non-rechargeable batteries in my headband light ran out of power, leaving me in the dark and unable to see what I was shoveling or where I was walking," said an inventor from Marion, Mont. "All I could find was a common flashlight and some duct tape, which I mounted to my snow shovel, and, wow! I was happy to clearly see where and what work I could now do in the dark and without a light attached somehow to myself and all together as one unit on the shovel alone."

He developed the LIGHTED SNOW SHOVEL to offer illumination for pathways at night. This invention would be convenient as well as easy to use. It could also provide a level of utility and durability.

The shovel is producible in an array of designs and with several additional features that would make removing snow much more convenient, provide entertainment options, save time and effort, and enhance safety.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6228, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

