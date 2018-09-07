InventHelp Inventor Develops Soap-Preservation Device (NJD-1630)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of my shower and bath area getting cluttered with tiny, unusable slivers of bar soap," said an inventor from Belleville, N.J. "I thought that there had to be a better way to deal with this situation to keep the bathroom clean and still use the small pieces of soap."

He developed the SIMPLE SOAP to allow small slivers of bar soap to be reused. This keeps bar soap from being wasted. It also eliminates clutter and mess in the bathroom caused by tiny pieces of bar soap, which ensures that the bathroom remains neat and tidy. The device provides easy access to hand soap. In addition, the invention offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1630, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

