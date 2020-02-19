InventHelp Inventor Develops Solar Cell Phone Charger (POO-514)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of being out and about when I can not charge my cell phone or other electronic devices," said an inventor from Vancouver, Washington. "This inspired me to develop a cell phone charger that would employ solar energy."

She developed the SOLAR CHARGE as an efficient and easy to use device that would not require electrical power or the use of a cord. This invention could help to extend the operating cycle of a cell phone. It would feature a compact size that would allow it to be easily carried. Additionally, it could be compatable with most common makes and models of cell phones.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-POO-514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

