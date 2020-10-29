InventHelp Inventor Develops Sole Saver (PIT-1121)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I was younger I stepped in poop," said one of the inventors from Natrona, Pa and Warren, Mich. "This inspired us to develop a means to protect the soles of shoes to keep them clean."

They developed the SOLE PROTECTOR which can easily be positioned and removed from shoes to increase their life by eliminating the mess associated with stepping in mud or dog waste. Additionally, this invention may safeguard the footwear from the effects of inclement weather. As such, it could reduce the amount of money spent replacing or repairing shoes. This invention could feature a compact and lightweight design that could allow it to easily be stored as well as transported.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

