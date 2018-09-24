InventHelp Inventor Develops Solution to Keep Mice Out (WDH-2292)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working as a maintenance service manager, I had a resident complaining about mice in the building," said an inventor from Alexandria, Va. "Knowing this is not just an annoyance but a health problem as well, I came up with an effective way to keep mice out of the building."

He developed the SAIO KONNEH INVENTION to prevent mice from entering a home or structure via a gas line, pipeline, electrical line, drain, etc. The unit keeps the interior of the place clean and free of rodents. This is designed to enhance hygiene and sanitation. The invention offers added peace of mind. It eliminates the need to place traps around the home to rid the area of mice. Furthermore, the device is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-WDH-2292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

