InventHelp Inventor Develops Soothing Comfort Hand (WDH-2631)

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a parent, I realize that babies love having their backs rubbed or patted to help them to fall asleep," said an inventor from Clarksburg, Md. "This inspired me to develop this comforting motion without the parent having to be present."

She developed the HAND-O that allows parents to remain free to rest or perform other tasks. This convenient and easy to use invention provides comfort for infants by offering rhythmic patting or vibration motion. It may be of particular appeal to parents of twins or other multiples.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2631, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

