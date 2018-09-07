InventHelp Inventor Develops Soothing Infant Car Seat (MTN-3082)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Wallkill, N.Y., has developed the MASSAGE ON THE GO, a child car seat with built-in features that will soothe a child on a car ride.

"I was on a car trip from New York to Florida with a fussy infant, who had to be rocked continuously while in the car seat. This inspired me to develop a car seat that would soothe an upset child," said the inventor. The patent pending MASSAGE ON THE GO makes car trips with an infant or toddler much more enjoyable for the child and the adults. It provides added comfort for the child. In addition, it increases convenience for parents and other passengers. This car seat eliminates having to constantly pat and/or rock in order to soothe a fussy child. It is automatic and easy to use, and will lead to a calmer and safer car ride for all.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3082, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

