InventHelp Inventor Develops Soothing Socks for Dry Skin (LVT-132)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the benefits of moisturizing the skin to keep it from drying and cracking are well known, it is difficult to keep creams and lotions on the feet. Fortunately, an inventor from Henderson, Nev., has found an easy solution to this problem.

She developed BEDTIME BOOTIES to specifically to aid in the treatment of dry skin on the feet. As such, it helps skin absorb hydrating, medicated foot creams and lotions to speed the healing process and relieve foot pain. As a result, it soothes feet and leaves them feeling smooth and velvety. This comfortable, practical innovation is also lightweight, portable and disposable. While it is easy to apply and remove, it remains firmly in place during the night. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I have treated my dry cracked hands with hand cream and then worn vinyl gloves overnight with much success," she said. "However, I couldn't find a similar resource for the dry skin on my feet."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

