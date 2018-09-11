InventHelp Inventor Develops Sound Prevention Cover for Dental Scalers (TRO-005)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Burlington, Ontario, Canada, was concerned about the negative effect of loud sounds generated by dental equipment on patients and dental professionals. "I have received multiple complaints about the high-pitched noises from ultrasonic scalers. Ultrasonic scalers are used during dental cleaning appointments to remove dental plaque and calculus."

She developed the patent pending DENTAL SILENCER to lower the sound level of these noises. As such, it reduces fear and anxiety in dental patients and improves patient comfort for a more pleasant treatment experience. At the same time, its ergonomic design prevents hand fatigue for hygienists. This unique invention is also compact, lightweight, portable and easy to store. Designed for durability and versatility, this unique invention is also user friendly, convenient, effective and affordably priced. Its ergonomic design helps prevent repetitive strain injuries.

