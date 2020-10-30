InventHelp Inventor Develops Space Saving Bench (AUP-402)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My teenage son began a weight lifting regimen, however, his weight bench took up a considerable amount of space within our home," said an inventor from Leander, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a weight bench that would fold to reduce its footprint while reducing clutter."

He developed the RETRACTABLE OR FOLDING WEIGHT BENCH that offers a space-saving design as it effectively folds into a compact state. This easy to use invention could reduce clutter within a home. Additionally, it prevents safety hazards that can be tripped over. This improved weight bench may be ideal for use by teenagers just starting a weight-training regimen.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-402, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

