InventHelp Inventor Develops Space-Saving Design for Christmas Trees (CCT-4435)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to display a Christmas tree in a smaller room without wasting time and space," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the E Z TREE."

The patent-pending invention provides a space-saving Christmas tree for a home or office. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional trees. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could make setting up and decorating a tree fun and easy. The invention features an eye-catching and durable design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for households, dorm rooms, nursing homes and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a hassle-free option when displaying and storing a Christmas tree."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4435, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

