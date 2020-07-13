InventHelp Inventor Develops Space-Saving Support (AVZ-1906)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I sit on a bed in my basement where I read, write and watch television and desired back support," said an inventor from Prescott Valley, Arizona. "This inspired me to develop a compact method to support the back that could easily be stored."

He developed the BACK REST that would offer comfort when engaged in various activities. This invention would feature a self-standing design that would not require a wall or headrest. Additionally, it would be convenient, practical and affordable.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1906, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

