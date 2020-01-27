InventHelp Inventor Develops Space Saving Television (CNC-392)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized the need for more space in my crowded bedroom," said an inventor from Forest City, North Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a television that would become a reflective mirror."

He designed the TELOR which would combine a mirror together with a television. This two-in-one product would provide entertainment while functioning as a practical mirror. Additionally, it would conserve valuable space.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

