InventHelp Inventor Develops Space-Saving Washing Machine (LGI-2735)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking to buy a new washing machine, but I could not find any appliance that met my needs," said an inventor from Forest Hills, N.Y. "I needed a washing machine that had a space-saving design for use in a small space, which led me to invent my own configuration."

He created a prototype for the A J WASHING MACHINE to feature a space-saving design ideal for use in areas with limited room. The appliance is ideal for use in small, confined areas. The design utilizes normally unused space within the household. It can be installed without major remodeling. Furthermore, the invention features compact physical dimensions.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2735, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

