InventHelp Inventor Develops SPEK'S (IPL-554)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a delicious new way to eat ice cream," said an inventor, from Greenwood, Ind., "so I invented SPEK'S."

SPEK'S provides a tasty and novel new way to enjoy ice cream. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cones and spoons. As a result, it could enhance flavor and fun. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, SPEK'S is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a person to enjoy an ice cream cone without the mess, and they get ice cream and cone in every bite."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-IPL-554, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

