InventHelp Inventor Develops Spice Dispenser (DHM-500)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I cook a great deal and have to measure each spice which can be a chore," said an inventor from Cary, North Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a means to quickly access various spices without measuring."

She developed the INSTA SPICE, patent pending, that provides ease and convenience when cooking. It would coordinate spice dispensing from digitally stored recipes. Additionally, it would offer spice inventory tracking and re-ordering.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DHM-500, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

