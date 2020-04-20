InventHelp Inventor Develops Spirit Wear for Sports Fans (NPL-293)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there is a variety of sports team clothing and paraphernalia on the market, an inventor from N. Ft. Myers, Fla., was looking for something different. Her idea was to give fans a sportswear item to reflect a team's animal mascot or symbol.

She developed a prototype for SPORTS TAILS, patent-pending, to enable fans to show support for a particular sports team in a unique way. It's a novel, eye-catching and fun way to boost fan spirit at athletic events. Since it eliminates the need to carry and hold a pennant, towel or other team accessory, it leaves the hands free for clapping and other activities. It is also lightweight, compact and easy to carry and use. Other appealing features include convenience, comfort and an affordable price. Additionally, this is designed to be machine washable.

The inventor's personal experience as a sports fan inspired the idea. "While at an arena football game, I noticed the mascot costume did not have a tail," she said, "so I made one that fans could wear on their head as a show of support."

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-293, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

