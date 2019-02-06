InventHelp Inventor Develops Splatter-Proof Microwave Cover (TPA-2801)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sarasota, Fla., has developed MICROWAVE SPLATTER SHIELD, a specially designed cover for use in a microwave. It will prevent splattering of foods on the inside walls.

"I got tired of cleaning the interior of my microwave oven due to all the splatters created when heating food," said the inventor. The MICROWAVE SPLATTER SHIELD ensures food articles will not splash onto the interior of a microwave. It provides optimum coverage of smaller plates and bowls. This will eliminate the use of paper towels and plastic wrap. It also eliminates the hassle of scrubbing the interior roof and walls of a microwave. With this cover in use, a microwave becomes virtually maintenance-free. Its novel design is easy to use and is producible in various sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2801, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

