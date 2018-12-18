InventHelp Inventor Develops Sponge for the Construction Trades (LST-477)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "For the last 20 years I have used conventional sponges to do various construction projects," said an inventor from Ontario, Calif. "I always found them to be inefficient at getting the job done, which led me to ultimately develop a sponge that met all of my needs."

He developed the DIAMOND SPONGE to seal floors, brick, stone, etc. It also is good for cleaning and sealing grout tiles, countertops, wood floors, bricks/stones, etc. The design enables the user to work faster, cleaner and more efficiently. The invention is thicker and stronger than regular sponges, making it ideal for use in construction trades. Furthermore, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

