InventHelp Inventor Develops Spray And Scrub Windshield Wipers (CPC-455)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Brooklyn, Conn., has developed the BUG BEE GONE, a set of automotive windshield wipers with scrubbing capabilities. A prototype model is available upon request.

"A dream about a monster mosquito hitting my windshield inspired me to develop my idea. The windshield wipers smeared the mosquito everywhere. My invention alleviates bug splatters and smears," said the inventor.

The BUG BEE GONE keeps a driver's visibility from being obstructed by insect remains, dirt or debris. It provides the driver with a clear and crisp forward view of the roadway, which may help prevent visibility-related accidents. These simple to install and safe to use windshield wipers are adaptable for use on a wide range of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-455, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

