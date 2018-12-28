InventHelp Inventor Develops Spray/Paint Gun Cover (BMA-5310)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Johnston, R.I., has developed the patent pending O-GLOVE, a cover for a handheld painter's spray gun. It eliminates the potential for overspray. A prototype is available.

"My job as a painter inspired me to develop my idea. I created a prototype, which has proven to work well. Overspray is no longer an issue. This device saves time during work projects," said the inventor. The O-GLOVE eliminates the potential for paint, varnish or other chemical overspray. It prevents chemical spray from adhering to the housing of the spray gun. This will also protect the user's hand from becoming covered with overspray, which will reduce the likelihood of chemicals coming into contact with the skin. In addition, it will reduce the mess and associated cleanup with these oversprays. This easy-to-apply and use cover will ultimately increase safety through the elimination of harsh irritants, as well as prevent a messy cleanup.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5310, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

