InventHelp Inventor Develops SPRINKLER GUARDIAN (DPH-429)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent unwanted damage to ground sprinkler heads," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the SPRINKLER GUARDIAN."

The patent pending SPRINKLER GUARDIAN provides an effective way to protect a ground sprinkler from grass, debris and other damage. In doing so, it saves time and effort when cutting grass. As a result, it increases convenience. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, the SPRINKLER GUARDIAN is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that sprinkler heads remain safe and protected from potential damage and debris."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

