InventHelp Inventor Develops Stabilizing Weight for Inflatables & Tents (OTW-683)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to secure a bounce house rental and prevent it from blowing away," said an inventor, from Sparks, Nev., "so I invented the HEAVYFOOT WEIGHT. My design saves time and effort and it ensures that the inflatable can be easily set up and secured in place."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize inflatable rentals or tents. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional anchors and weights. As a result, it prevents inflatables from becoming airborne and causing injuries or damage and it enhances safety. The invention features a practical and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for rental companies, households and businesses that utilize inflatable products or tents. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-683, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

