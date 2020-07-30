InventHelp Inventor Develops Stable Jack Bracket (FED-2180)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own an RV and found it difficult to level the rig," said an inventor from Cinebar, Washington. "This inspired me to develop a bracket that could improve the grip of jack stands."

He developed the JACK SAVER to provide improved support and stability to ensure that campers or trailers are properly leveled. The use of this invention could prevent the jack stand from bending and breaking to save RV owners added expenses. It would also feature a convenient and user- friendly design. Additionally, this invention could offer protection as well as peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Federal Way sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

