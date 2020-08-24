InventHelp Inventor Develops Stackable Refrigerator/Cabinet Assembly (CLM-464)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding things in a refrigerator can sometimes present a challenge, particularly if they are located near the back of lower shelves. Fortunately, an inventor from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, has figured out how to keep refrigerator contents within easy reach.

He developed LINEAR REFRIGERATOR to eliminate the swinging door and the need to bend over to load and unload food and beverages. As such, it reduces the risk of muscle strain and back pain. At the same time, it provides a variety of customizing options not available on existing models. Designed and built to last through extended years of service, it is also attractive, efficient, versatile and practical. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having to bend over to find things on the lower shelves of the refrigerator," he said, "and wanted an easier way to reach those shelves."

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-464, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

