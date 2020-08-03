InventHelp Inventor Develops 'Stay Clean' Wheel Cover (OCC-449)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of spending a great deal of time and effort cleaning the wheels of my vehicle after coating the tires," said an inventor from Buena Park, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to keep the wheel rims and hubcaps clean."

He developed the RIM SHIELD to save users valuable time and energy by ensuring that the wheel rims and hubcaps remained clean and covered. This lightweight invention could keep the wheels looking like new. Additionally, it would prevent chemicals or soap from accumulating in the crevices and openings of expensive rims.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-449, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

