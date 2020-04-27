InventHelp Inventor Develops Stay Dry Barrier (CCT-4388)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am tired of cleaning water from the bathroom floor from the bathtub," said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a means to divert the water back into the tub to avoid a mess as well as damage to floors and walls."

He conceived of the SECURE SHOWER to divert water back into a bathtub to avoid damage to flooring and walls. This invention could reduce water and mold damage and subsequent cleanup and costs. Additionally, it could improve safety conditions by reducing slips and falls due to wet floors.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4388, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

