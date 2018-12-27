InventHelp Inventor Develops Stay Dry Commode (ALL-1765)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to prevent the splatter on floors surrounding the commode which my wife and other women hate," said an inventor from Snellville, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a permanent fixture on the seat of a toilet that would prevent the wetness around the toilet."

He developed SPLATTER PLATE to keep the toilet and surrounding surfaces stain-free and sanitary. This invention would allow the toilet to be used without embarrassing and unsanitary splashes that lead to a buildup of stains, wetness, bacteria, germs and odors. It could eliminate some of the mess in bathrooms and would be easy to install.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1765, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

