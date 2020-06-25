InventHelp Inventor Develops Stay Together Sock Keeper (NJD-2048)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have bags of single socks hoping that the matching sock will appear some day," said an inventor from Teaneck, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a device that could eliminate the mystery of the multitude of missing socks."

He developed the SOCK KEEPER that would ensure that the socks remained paired when being laundered to prevent them from being lost or misplaced. This invention could simplify the laundering process and save consumers money replacing lost socks. Additionally, it would feature a convenient and simple to use design and would be durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2048, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

