InventHelp Inventor Develops Steering Wheel with Heating and Cooling Capabilities (LCC-5031)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At one time or another, most drivers have had to touch a steering wheel that was too hot or cold for comfort. Fortunately, an inventor from Norristown, Pa., has come up with an idea that will help drivers keep their hands on the wheel, even in extreme temperatures.

She developed STEERING WHEEL WITH CLIMATE SENSOR to regulate the temperature of a car's steering wheel for comfort and safety. As such, it keeps drivers' hands comfortable in hot or cold weather conditions. Thus, it eliminates the need to wear gloves while driving or waiting for the temperature of the steering wheel to adjust during an extreme temperature day or night. Practical, reliable and efficient, this novel automotive feature not only prevents temperature-related discomfort to hands and fingers, it operates automatically when the car is started. In short, users will appreciate how convenient and effective it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea: "When I started my car in sub-zero temperatures and had to begin driving immediately with no gloves because I was running late and had somewhere to be," she said, "I drove using my fists since the steering wheel was too cold to touch and hold."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5031, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

