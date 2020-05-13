InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory for Wigs and Hair Pieces (JKN-146)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to house various types of hair pieces," said an inventor, from Monroe, La., "so I invented the HAIR SHEATH."

The invention provides a more effective way to store and organize wigs and other hair pieces. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional storage units. As a result, it ensures that a wig or hair piece is readily available and it could help to maintain the look of a wig. The invention features a decorative and space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize wigs and hair extensions. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a protective storage solution for wigs and hair extensions."

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JKN-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

