InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage and Display Unit for Product Samples (DNV-123)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are many types of organizer products on the market, an inventor from Montbello, Colo., couldn't find anything suitable for small product samples. So, she created one customized for just that purpose.

She developed a prototype for the patent-pending SAMPLE ORGANIZER to keep product samples organized and easily accessible. As such, it saves time and effort and presents a neat and orderly appearance. Lightweight, compact, portable and easy to use, it helps improve productivity for workers and customer service for businesses. In addition, it is convenient, effective, practical and affordably priced.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As a product salesman, I was tired of searching through a bag of samples to find what I needed and wanted a more organized method," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

