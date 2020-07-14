InventHelp Inventor Develops Storage Unit to Organize Gift Wrap Supplies (TRO-288)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient organizer to protect all of your gift wrapping items and keep them in one place," said an inventor, from Waterdown, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the ULTIMATE ORGANIZER."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store and organize wrapping paper and supplies. In doing so, it ensures that all the necessary supplies are easy to find and readily available. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances organization and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, retail stores and malls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time when searching for specific gift wrapping accessories."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

